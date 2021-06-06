Nigeria Will Get Worse, Unless Political Leaders Do The Right Thing ... Obi

Published:

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has explained that the crises situation in the country will get worse, unless political leaders purge themselves of political rascality, abuse of office, corruption and looting of public treasury.

Speaking at the 6th Synod of Aguata Diocese, Anglican Communion, at St John de Divine Anglican Church, Oko, Obi blamed the current woes facing the country on political leaders, who he said, have plunged the nation into economic doom due to many years of accumulated leadership failure.

Obi noted that the many challenges facing the country on many fronts will die off if the leaders engage in people-oriented investments aimed at bettering the lives of the people. He stated that hunger, unemployment and poverty have driven the country into the seeming lawlessness being experienced today.

“I have served society as a political leader, so I know what I am saying. The impunity with which most political leaders divert public funds alarming. By so doing, they are not only impoverishing the nation, but they have put the future of the coming generations at risk. Unless we stop the mindless looting of public funds, Nigeria will surely descend further into lawlessness,” Obi said.

He called on Christians to direct their prayers for the nation well. He said there is nothing wrong with Nigeria as a nation, however, the leaders are the problem. He insisted that the leaders need prayers that God will touch their hearts to use public funds for public good.

Appreciating Obi for coming, the Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev’d Samuel Ezeofor, lauded Obi for his exemplary leadership roles in the country. Ezeofor thanked Obi for his moral and financial support to the Diocese, while praying God to him higher platform to cause positive change in society.

Obi was accompanied by the Former Commissioner for Budgeting and Economic Planning, Anambra State, Prof Stella Chinyere Okunna

Share This