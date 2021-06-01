Niger Governor Travels Out Of Country After Abduction Of 200 Students

Published:

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State flew out of the country hours after an unspecified number of children were abducted from an Islammiya School in the state.

The whereabouts of the victims have been unknown as the bandits have not contacted their family.

In a statement on Monday, Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to Bello, said the governor had issued a directive for the release of the victims from his base overseas.

She said he left the country on a security mission.

“He has, however, given directives to the security operatives and state government officials to do all they can towards ensuring the safe return of the abducted Tegina Islamiyya children and others.

“The Governor, who is expected back in the country within the shortest period of time, has assured the rescue and safe return of the children,” she said.

While assuring the parents of the abducted children of their safe return, the governor urged citizens to cooperate and share intelligence that will help in the quick rescue of the children.

Bello also directed that a situation room be reactivated to update the public





