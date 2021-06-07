NDLEA Intercepts 37.3kg Cocaine, Heroin At Lagos Airport, Arrests 7 Traffickers

It was another busy week of battle of wits between operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and drug traffickers who tried to either import into Nigeria or export to the United Kingdom and Italy illicit drugs including cocaine, heroin, and cannabis weighing 37.3kilograms; all of which were intercepted and seized in five different bids while seven persons were arrested.



The first attempt to bring into Nigeria 76 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.150kg was made by Agudozie Peter Ihie on 25th May 2021, but was arrested during inward security clearance of passengers on Qatar airline from Kenya, at the E-arrival hall of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.



At the point of arrest, he was found in possession of 36 pellets of cocaine concealed in his pants.

While under observation, he excreted additional 40 pellets. During preliminary interrogation, he confessed to having swallowed the drugs in Nairobi but became pressed during the transit period in Doha and excreted some wraps onboard the aircraft en route to Lagos.

