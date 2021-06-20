NCAA Suspends Issuance Of Operating Certificate To Green Africa Airline

Published:

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has suspended the issuance of Air Operators Certificate (AOC), to Green Africa Airline for one month.

The suspension of the AOC means the airline that wants to begin passenger service in July can no longer start until August and further booking of flight tickets put on hold

Though, reason for the one month delay of the airline entry into service was not stated but, it was gathered that the decision to suspend the operator’s Certificate was reached at a joint meeting between top officials of the regulatory body and senior executives of Green Africa.

Green Africa has received its Air Transport License from the Nigerian government but, the AOC which will complete its certification process has now being suspended for a month.

According to a press statement by the company’s brand marketing specialist, Oyindamola Fashogbon, it was concluded that the airline’s Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) will not be available till July 2021 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Founder and CEO of Green Africa Babawande Afolabi, said, “This is certainly a bump in the road, and we are mindful of the impact especially on our customers and other stakeholders.

“We are confident of the NCAA’s support and commitment to get Green Africa into service, and we have also put plans in place to compensate our affected customers.”

“To mitigate against any further occurrence, new bookings on greenafrica.com have been temporarily suspended and customers who booked previously will be contacted.”

“All customers who have booked flights with Green Africa will be able to move their flights to future dates starting August 2021 at no extra charge.

“Further, in appreciation of the trust from the airline’s early customers and in recognition of the inconvenience of rebooking, each customer will receive an automated email with 50% of the value of their booking in a credit shell within 7 days. This can be used to purchase another ticket with Green Africa.”





