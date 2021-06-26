Saturday, 26 June 2021

Music Star J Martins, Nollywood Actor Mike Ezuruonye Bag Honorary Doctorate Degrees

Published: June 26, 2021


 Music star J Martins and Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye have bagged honorary Degrees .

J Martins took to his social media page to announce the honor this

" Ladies and Gentlemen say hello to the new Doctorates in town💯 my humble self & my brother @mikeezu from Estam University Benin Republic

A very big Thank you to all my supportive fans it's because of you that i have come this far and i do not take you guys for granted so when next you see me remember to add Dr Martins Okey Justice aka J.Martins😅😄😂😀😁 

Happy a beautiful weekend everyone👍" 


