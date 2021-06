Published:

The Police has nabbed a notorious arm supplier to bandits in the North East .

Ibrahim Abdullahi, 40 years old was arrested recently while playing his trade . He specialize in supplying guns to bandits in different parts of Nigeria.

He is the supplier of ammunition to a notorious bandit identified as Nasharme who operates in Rijana forest.

The sum of 3.4 million naira cash was recovered from him.

He was arrested by the Katsina police command.





