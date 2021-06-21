Man Arrested For Stealing Neighbour's Two Kids ,Sold Them For N1m

Published:

Police in Imo are widening their search for members of a child trafficking syndicate after arresting a suspect – and finding a third child in rescue of two stolen children.

Kingsley Ehiedu is said to have run away with two children of his neigbhour, Ossai Johnson, after claiming he was taking the kids out to get meat pie and ice cream at Shoprite in Enugu.

On May 19, Ossai reported the two children Ebuka and Oluomachi missing to the police anti-kidnapping unit in Enugu after they failed to return after dark.

Police said Ehiedu ran away with the two children to Awomama in Oru east council area of Imo, prompting the involvement of Imo police command.

Ehiedu was arrested and his home searched, said Imo police spokesperson Mike Abatam.

The search uncovered a bag containing N200,000, an Airtel sim card, nose masks, three key bunches and six mobile phones.

Ehiedu confessed during interrogation that he had taken the children to a Dr Innocent Onwudike of Unity Hospital in Awomama.

“On getting there, the doctor it was discovered that, had taken the two children to his sister’s residence in Owerri after keeping them for two weeks and bargained to pay N1 million for them,” said Abatam.

“He later took the police team to his sister residence in Owerri, one Mrs Ada Precilia Oluaha ‘F’ of No. 27 Ngokpala Street Owerri , Imo State where he went and hid the two children.

“On getting there the two children were recovered alongside another, Ugonma Okerie Ruth, a little girl of four years. Investigation is still in progress to arrest the other members of the syndicate.”

