Like Donald Trump, Like PMB ..Why Twitter Deleted Buhari's Tweet

Published:

The President's Twitter account was reported by Nigerians who understood the last part of the thread as threats against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its military wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Many reminded Buhari of the consequences of the Nigerian Civil War which lasted from 1967 to 1970, stating that such must not be repeated.

Also, social media users likened President’s statement to that of the former United States President Donald Trump which earned the latter a permanent suspension.

Trump's Twitter account was "permanently suspended... due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter had said.

Twitter said the decision was made "after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account".

Trump was locked out of his account for 12 hours after he called the people who stormed the US Capitol "patriots".

Hundreds of his supporters entered the complex as the US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. The ensuing violence led to the deaths of four civilians and a police officer.

Twitter warned then that it would ban Trump "permanently" if he breached the platform's rules again. Trump posted two tweets further that the company cited as the final straws.

Following widespread condemnation of the tweet, Twitter deleted the message on Wednesday.

The platform said the message by the Nigerian President violated its rules.

Share This