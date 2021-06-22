Lagos State LGA Chairman Dies Campaigning For Reelection

Published:

The Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area in Lagos, Hon. Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji, is dead.





It was gathered that he died on Monday night after battling with illness before his death.





He will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites today at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.





Before his demise, he was seeking re-election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





In a statement by the Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon. Mrs Omolola Essien, expressed sadness over his sudden demise.





She said; “We commiserate with his family, friends, colleagues and staff of Eti-Osa Local Council development Area and pray against such unfortunate deaths in our fold.





“And On behalf of the good people of Lagos Mainland Local Government Areas, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the Conference 57 Chairmen, his family and pray that The Good Lord grants the people he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss and make paradise his final abode.”

