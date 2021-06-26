Lagos Court Jails Man 25 Years For Rape

Published:

Violence Court has sentenced Adelaja Oloyede, a 43-year-old trader to 25-years imprisonment for raping a tailor.





Justice Abiola Soladoye found Oloyede guilty of a charge of rape contrary to Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

She said that the prosecution team of the Lagos State Government had proved its case against the convict beyond a reasonable doubt.





“Even if she was his girlfriend as claimed, he does not have a right to have forceful sexual intercourse with her.

“Reviewing the evidence before the court, the court is convinced that the prosecution has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.





“All the stories the defendant told the court in his testimony was mumbo jumbo and riddled with lies.

“The defendants’ conduct is reprehensible and the court is convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the prosecution has proved its case.

“Consequently, the defendant having been found guilty of the one-count charge of rape is hereby sentenced to 25-years imprisonment. This is the judgment of the court,” Soladoye said.

The judge also ordered that Oloyede should be registered as a sex offender in the Sex Offenders Register which is maintained by the Lagos State Government.





The Lagos State prosecution team led by Mr Olusola Soleye said that the convict had committed the offence sometime in 2018 at his home at No 2, Adelaja St., Ikorodu, Lagos.

During the trial, the prosecution presented four witnesses; the complainant (name withheld), her sister, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) and medical doctor. The defendant testified solely in his defence.

The prosecution tendered the complainant’s blood-stained underwear and a black-tie as exhibits to the court.

