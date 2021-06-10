Kidnappers Of Greenfield University Students Not Arrested..Kaduna State Govt

Published:

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has debunked rumours making the rounds that the kidnappers of Greenfield University students, Kaduna, have been arrested.

Reports in the social media had claimed that the kidnappers were cooling off in police custody.

However, in a swift reaction, Aruwan said: “I have been inundated with calls, messages and emails to confirm if the bandits responsible for the kidnapping of the Greenfield University’s students have been arrested.

“While it is our desire to see this happen by the grace of God, I cannot confirm the story making the rounds, and I have not received any information related to this from security agencies.”





