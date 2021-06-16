Kidnappers Hold On To Traditional Ruler, Release Wives After N5m Ransom Payment

Published:

The two wives of District Head of Zungeru, in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State who were recently kidnapped have regained their freedom after the payment of N5 million ransom.

It would be recalled that the district head, Mallam Mustapha Madaki, and his two wives were abducted by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits some weeks ago.

Gunmen, numbering about 20, stormed the community in the wee hours of the day and headed straight to the residence of the community leader located in the heart of the town and took him and his two wives away.

The gunmen said to have rode into Zungeru town in a convoy of ten had parked their motorcycles about 500 metres away and moved into the town on foot and to the house of their target unchallenged.

A source from the local government said several days of negotiations with the abductors, the community was able to raise for N5 million out of the N10 million initially demanded by the armed bandits.

Apart from the N10 million ransom, it was learnt that the bandits also demanded 100 android handsets and five Bajaj motorcycles to be brought to a designated spot around Madaka area in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The source said, “The armed bandits initially demanded that we pay them N10 million and to buy them 100 android phones and five Bajaj motorcycles. But as it is, we were not able to get the amount”.

It was also learnt that the bandits requested for additional money to release the district head.

Unconfirmed report have it that the two wives have been taken to a medical facility in Abuja for medical examination while the fate of their husband is not known yet.

