Kano Speaker Declared Wanted For Violating COVID Protocol, May Lose Passport ￼

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Hamisu Chidari, is among the over 200 travellers who were recently declared wanted for alleged violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Hon. Chidari, with passport number, B50022050, was listed as number 66 on the list of 132 violators which was released on Thursday.

The Kano Assembly Speaker had reportedly returned to Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, from Saudi Arabia through an Ethiopian airline on May 17, 2021.



He, was, however, said to have presented a coronavirus test result “found to be fake” by the Federal health authorities.



On May 1, 2021, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 issued a Travel Advisory for Passengers arriving in Nigeria from Brazil, India and Turkey.



“Under the new measures, passengers arriving from/or that have visited any of these three countries within 14 days prior to the visit to Nigeria, are required to follow mandatory arrival quarantine and testing protocols in designated facilities.



“The PSC has however observed that while most of the arriving passengers dutifully observed the guidelines, some (Nigerians and Foreigners) have violated them in contravention of the provisions of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Health Regulations Protection, 2021.

“Members of the public are by this notice advised that these persons of interest constitute an immediate health hazard to the society. They must therefore transport themselves safely, to the nearest state public health departments within 48hrs of this notice for immediate evaluation and call the Port Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health on 08036134672 or 08032461990 for further directions,” Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the committee, had said.



He added that the PSC shall in addition, take further steps to sanction these violators by disabling their travel passports for a period not less than one year.

