June 12: United States Warns Citizens To Steer Clear Of Protest Grounds In Lagos, Abuja, Others

The United States Government through the U.S. Mission Nigeria has warned citizens to steer clear of the planned of nationwide protests across major cities in Nigeria on June 12 which is the Democracy Day in the country.





In a statement on the website of the US Mission in Nigeria, the United States alluded to several groups that have announced their intentions to protest nationwide on June 12, Democracy Day.





According to the statement, "Police presence and response can be expected nationwide, including in Abuja where government events are scheduled to celebrate the national holiday and in Lagos where simultaneous protests are planned.





"The likely locations for the protests in Abuja will be at Unity Fountain (Hilton Hotel area), Wuse, Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle. In Lagos, the likely locations for protests will be Lekki Toll Gate and Gani Fawehinmi Park. Calls for the protests suggest they may begin as early as 07:00 a.m.





"Actions to Take:





· Avoid the areas of the demonstrations.





· Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.





· Monitor local media for updates.





· Keep a low profile," the statement warned United States 🇺🇸 citizens in Nigeria 🇳🇬 .

