IPOB's ESN Kills Herbalist For Failed Protection Charms

Published:

Members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have shot dead a man, identified as Paschal Okeke, who makes “invincibility charms” for the group for failure of his charms over the years, police in Imo said.

In a statement signed by the Media Adviser to the Commissioner of Police, Mike Abatam, the police said that the secessionist group was annoyed that the medicine, which is supposed to make them invincible and escape the onslaught on security agents had not been efficacious.

Police said the killing came after successful raids on the group’s hideouts and neutralisation of IPOB members.

Police said the killingf occurred on June 25.

He was shot, decapitated, and his body burnt, police said in a statement.



His house was also set ablaze

