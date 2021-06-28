I Raped Her Every Day For Five Months...Suspect Arrested For Abducting 18 Year Lady Confesses

Published:

Surajo Dauda, a notorious kidnapper and rapist, has been arrested by the police in Katsina State.According to SP Gambo Isah, Katsina State Police Spokesman, the 30-year-old was among the suspects paraded by the command.He said Dauda of Rijiyar Basai village in Danja Local Government Area of Katsina confessed how he abducted and raped one of his victims.The victim identified as Jamila Auwal is an 18-year-old housewife.Gambo said Auwal was taken from Tandama village after she was drugged.He said Dauda confessed to having abducted and locking her up for five months in a room and raped her on a daily basis.The command spokesman also said the police succeeded in arresting one Ibrahim Iliya of Sabon Garin Dan Ali village in Danmusa LGA.“In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to being among the syndicate of bandits that attacked the poultry farm of one Alhaji Abubakar at Yantumaki village in Danmusa LGA on April 1st, 2021, and carted away forty-nine (49) cows, forty-one (41) Sheep and thirteen (13) Goats valued over five million naira (N5,000.000.00),” Gambo said in a statement.The suspect was also said to have confessed participating in the crime alongside 17 others, who are currently at large.I Rape

