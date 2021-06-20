I Made N70,000 Daily Supplying Bread Daily To Bandits...Suspect

Published:

One of the bakers nabbed while supplying bread to bandits has described the armed gangs terrorising residents of Kaduna and its environs as their best customers





Three bakers, who were arrested by the police in Kaduna, confessed supplying bread to bandits.

The bandits are operating in Damari, Kidandan and Awala camps in Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.





The suspects led the police to a bakery where loaves of bread were seized.





One of them claimed he made N70 ,000 daily during the abduction of Kaduna students

Share This