I Am Paying Nigerians Back For Their Love For Me...Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said his commitment to serve Nigeria is a payback for the love Nigerians have shown him.

Buhari made this statement at the palace of Shehu of Borno while on visit to the state on Thursday, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

“My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me,” Mr Buhari said.

“I started my political adventure in Maiduguri and I always look forward to coming here.”

Buhari during his visit to Borno also visited troops in Operation HADIN KAI at the Maimalari Cantonment.

He commended the troops for defending the country against insurgents, adding that there is still much work to be done to restore peace to war ravaged North East.

“Your courage and gallantry will continue to inspire others, as they echo into the future,” Mr Buhari said.

“While I commend your resilience, let me remind you that there is still a lot of work to be done, to completely restore peace to the North-East, stem the activities of armed bandits in the North-West and North-Central, as well as deal with other security challenges across the country.”

Share This