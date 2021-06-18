Huge Sum Of Foreign Currencies Seized At Kano International Airport

Published:

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, working at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, have on Thursday uncovered huge bales stashed with foreign currencies brought in by an Ethiopian Airline cargo.

Security sources at the airport who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the currencies, wrapped in three huge bales, were discovered after the aircraft had offloaded the cargo and left at about 2pm.

The source added that the officers on duty, comprising Aviation Security, AVSEC, Customs and SSS operatives swiftly alerted the EFCC operatives who arrived at the scene and evacuated the currencies.

“We suddenly saw the arrival of heavily armed security personnel including police, Customs officers, EFCC officials and others.

“When they arrived, they cordoned off the area and started evacuating the bags of the money from the terminal.

“The EFCC operatives came with money counting machine and started counting the cash from about 2pm up to about 6 pm. The seizure is huge,” said the source.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said he was not briefed about the incident, but said he would call Kano office for confirmation.





