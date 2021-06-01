Hope Uzodinma Counters Police,Says Gulak Was Not Killed By IPOB

Published:

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has described the killings of a one time presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, as “political assassination.”...

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the killing of Ahmed Gulak, a former presidential aide, has political undertone.

Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, on Monday, Uzodinma countered police claim that he was killed by members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

He said he could not go to church when he heard about Gulak’s assassination.

“Alhaji Ahmed Gulak was in Imo State for a national assignment. He came to Owerri with the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment. Being a humble man, he chose to travel incognito according to his friend who was with him. Someone must have trailed him from the hotel to the airport. That is exactly why his gruesome murder appears to be a clear case of political assassination,” he said.

“The brutal and callous assassination of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak yesterday, Sunday, May 30th, 2021 on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport, is painful because he did not deserve to die that way.”

“The death of this compatriot is a personal loss to me because he was an invaluable friend and brother whose sense of justice, fairness and uprightness endeared him to me. I was shocked to my marrows when the sad news of his callous murder was broken to me.

“I was getting ready to go to church when the sad news came and I could not attend the service again. It was simply one of the most devastating news I have heard in my life and I am yet to recover from the shock. It remains a puzzle to me why anyone would want to murder him in this gruesome and vicious manner.”

