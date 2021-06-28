Gunmen Kills Pregnant Woman,Kidnap Husband In Kwara

Published:

Gunmen, on Saturday, killed a pregnant woman and kidnapped her husband in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.The deceased identified as Hawa was the wife of Lukman Ibrahim, a phone and accessories dealer in Owode Market.The incident happened while Lukman was driving his father-in-law, his pregnant wife and their child home on Saturday night.Witnesses said they were attacked along Ojoku road, which is a short distance from a Divisional Police Headquarters.The wife reportedly died on the spot and her corpse was moved to the mortuary of Offa General Hospital.She has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.A family source said that the deceased operated a chemist shop at Oshunte, along Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Offa.“The kidnapped husband was driving the family home when less than two minutes drive to the Divisional Police Headquarters along Ojoku road, seven gunmen attacked them and shot the wife before whisking the husband away,” the source said.It is, however, not clear what warranted the killing of the wife while the father-in-law and the child were spared.When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara State Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident, adding that: “The command is working hard to get the kidnapped victim rescued.”

