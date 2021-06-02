Gulak's Death....Hope Uzodinma Replies Femi Fani Kayode

Published:

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has described as unfortunate a statement credited to a former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, on the murder of ex Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak.

Uzodimma, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media)/Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, said by that statement, Fani-Kayode only wanted to make gains out of the unfortunate incident and questioned the character of the former minister.

He said: “It seems the former Aviation Minister wants to make capital of the unfortunate gruesome murder of Alhaji Gulak who was killed on Sunday morning around Ngor Okpala on his way to the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

“But Fani-Kayode in his characteristics manner of always trying to reap from ugly situations has taken to his Facebook wall to make insinuations that suggest he does not want those behind Gulak’s assassination unveiled,” he added.

Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday, had asked on his Facebook wall: “Why did the Governor of Imo not provide security for Gulak? Why was Gulak dressed in jeans and a baseball cap as if he was in disguise? I knew Gulak for over ten years and I never saw him wearing jeans and a baseball cap.”





However, the governor said: “Ordinarily, one would not have bothered responding to the balderdash Fani-Kayode posted on his Facebook wall because Nigerians know the character that is him but for the unsuspecting members of the public who may not know the reason behind his comments.

“Explanations had been offered that Gulak was not Governor Uzodimma’s guest as of the time he was killed in Imo, but had come to the State on the invitation of the organisers of the 1999 Constitution Review Committee of the Senate as a Consultant.”

Gulak was killed on Sunday at Obiangwu Ngor Okpala on his way to catch a flight to Abuja.

