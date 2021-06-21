Grandmother Who Uses Her 7-year-old Grand Daughter As Sex Slave Arrested In Imo State.

Published:

A grandmother is currently in police net after allegedly using her 7-year-old grand-daughter as a sex slave.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Imo state. The grandmother usually gives the little girl out to men who use her for their sexual satisfaction.

Recounting the sad experience when questioned by a member of a vigilante group in Ogbaku community of Imo state, the little girl accused the man who identified himself simply as Miracle of “using her” each time she visits his shop. She went on to give graphic description of what he does each time she visits.

The little girl disclosed that she stays with her grandmother because her mother lives in Lagos.

The minor alleged that her grandmother collects between N1000-1500 from men to sleep with her.

