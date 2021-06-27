Breaking :Governors,Ministers Storm Emir Of Kano's Palace To Finalise Arrangements For Buhari Son's Wedding

Published:

Governors and ministers are currently at the palace of the Emir of Kano to formalise plans for the wedding of Yusuf Buhari, the president’s son.



Yusuf is currently engaged to a daughter of the Emir of Bichi and the delegation led by Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State are in Kano to fine-tune the wedding plans.

The Emir of Bichi is the younger brother of the Emir of Kano, who is currently hosting the delegation from the president.



Some members of the first family are also at the palace to finalise plans for the wedding scheduled to hold between August and September.

