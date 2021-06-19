Gospel Act Tope Alabi Eats The Humble Pie,Apologised Over Comment In " Oniduro Mi " Song

Published:

Gospel artiste Tope Alabi has finally apologised to fellow artiste Olayinka over her outburst on her song " Oniduro mi"

The Yoruba female act had recently tongue lashed the young musician over the lyrics of her song,her comment was met with condemnation by Nigerians across the globe.

Realizing her mistake ,Tope Alabi released this unedited comment on her verified social media handle





"Let me acknowledge that my mistake was that I externalised a personal message in public; and I’m awfully sorry for doing that. My friends, colleagues and leaders in ministry who criticized me either openly or privately simply feel disappointed because of the love we share. We are too knitted in the Body of Christ to allow anything to divide us. Human factor is part of our life.





Adeyinka is my daughter in ministry. Her Pastor asked me to pray for her because she took after me, which I did wholeheartedly. Envy who? Never! I love the girl so much. She can confirm to you, sir, that we relate so well. God has given each of us the grace to go as far as His enablement could carry us. The atmosphere is wide enough for everyone to stretch her wings of gift without disturbing one another."





I have been inundated with diverse counsel from different quarters. I hardly sleep since this matter started. While I attend to Nigerian fans on phone calls and online chats in the daytime, our people in the Diaspora will engage me throughout the greater part of the night over the same matter.

I'm not a perfect person yet, I'm still a work in progress in the hands of God. I want people to see me as a mere mortal with my own weaknesses, human frailties and as a learner in the limitless knowledge of God. I am who I am today only by the mercy of God and the support of millions of gospel music lovers. I have no support base elsewhere outside the awesome Nigerians who feel uncomfortable with my statement. I see the depth of anger as the measure of their love, admiration and solid support for me and for all of us in the singing ministry.





For those who keep quiet but chose to intercede for us on their knees instead, may God honour them all. And for those who defended me even without speaking with me, I can't appreciate them enough. Egbon Michael, those hosting live shows on social media are my strong fans. Most, if not all of them have been playing my music for years without paying them for the free adverts. I don't begrudge them for their diatribes over the matter. I love them so much. We can’t do without one another. I value them greatly.





I will get back to the public soon. Sister Tolu Adelegan is a woman I hold in high esteem. Adeyinka, like I said earlier, is my daughter in ministry, they are all valuable sisters and associates that nothing can separate us. This is a mere fog, it will fade away in no time.





For the comic fellows who are already releasing comedy skits over the matter, I burst into laughter (she laughed again) watching some today. What a creative people we are. Nigerians are awesome minds who will fashion out tension relieving stuff from every situation. Sir, I appreciate them all. The Bible says in Hebrew 12: 14 that we should pursue peace with everybody and holiness, those are the conditions for us to see God. This is the acceptable path for all of us to follow."

