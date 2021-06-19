Girl,Boyfriend Arrested For Arrangee Kidnapping

Published:

The Ekiti state police command says it arrested one Suluka Abimbola alongside Oluwaseun Olajide, her boyfriend, for alleged conspiracy and self-kidnapping.

Abutu said the sister narrated that when Abimbola’s phone was called, an unknown person answered call and informed them that she was in his custody and would not release her until a ransom of N500,000 was paid.

Police investigation later revealed it was am arranged " kidnap" between her and her boyfriend in order to extort money from her siblings

