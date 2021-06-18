Girl Arrested While On Errands To Buy Drugs For Mum During #ENDSARS Protest Gives Birth In Prison ( Pictures )

Published:

18-year old girl, Kemisola Oguniyi, who was arrested during the #ENDSARS protest in Ondo state, has given birth in prison custody.

Kemisola and three others, Ayodele Bukunmi, Ojo Samuel and Ani Obinna were remanded to prison custody.

They were taken to Surulere Prison in Ondo West local government.

The charges preferred against them were conspiracy to commit the following felonies, to wit: arson, riotous assembly, stealing, and malicious damage.





Kemisola was said to have gone into labour on June 15 and gave birth to a baby boy the following day.

Her lawyer, Tope Tomekun, in a letter to the Ondo Chief Judge, Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, argued that Kemisola was innocent of the crime preferred against her.

Tope said Kemisola was on her way to the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) to collect money for her mother’s treatment when she was apprehended by the Nigerian Army on random raiding and handed over to the Police for investigation.

“She was later alleged to be part of those who set APC Secretariat Akure on fire during the #ENDSARS protest that took place in October 2020.

“I write to you sir, first as a lawyer and in furtherance of my conviction as a believer in the humanitarian cause of justice, to appeal to you sir, that for the sake of the sinless newborn child and in the interest of justice, to give a directive that this matter be given an urgent hearing as this is one deserving case, sir, in which the powers in this direction could be exercised.”

He also appealed to the Ondo Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General, Sir Titiloye Charles, to use his powers to discontinue the prosecution of Kemisola and others.

