Germany Based Nigerian Allegedly Killed By Soldier On His Way To Owerri Airport ( Viewers Discretion)

A Germany-based Nigerian, Oguchi Unachukwu has been reportedly killed in Imo State today ,Tuesday according to a story trending on social media.

It was alleged that Unachukwu who lives in Hamburg was on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, on his way back to Germany ,when he was allegedly shot on the head at a military checkpoint by a soldier.

No one could explain what led to the shooting

He was rushed to a hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost

Neither the Army or the Police have issued any statement on the incident.

It will be recalled that few days ago ,an APC Chieftain and former aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak was also killed in Owerri on his way to same Sam Mbakwe airport.

