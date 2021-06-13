Ganduje Criticized For Stepping On Kwankwaso's Picture

Published:

A former commissioner of works in Kano State, Engineer Mu’azu Magaji, has faulted Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for stepping on Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s poster during a political mega rally in the state on Saturday.





Ganduje was sighted on Saturday stepping on his predecessor’s poster while attending the All Progressive Congress (APC) rally to mark the June 12 Democracy Day.





The incident has continued to generate heated arguments in the state, especially on social media.





During the rally, which led to a clash among the party’s supporters, many Kwamkwasiyya supporters decamped to the APC and were received by the governor.





However, Muazu Magaji, who is the present chairman of the NNPC-AKK Pipeline Project and Kano Industrialization Committee, took to his Facebook wall to condemn Ganduje’s act.





He said the act should not have come from an elder and a leader like Ganduje.





In the long post, which he titled “Noooo your Excellency, pls No!”, the former commissioner said whoever advised the governor to do that did not know politics enough and how it spins.





He said: “Whoever advised this as an act of political opposition or more appropriately a demonstration of conquest, vanquish or authority doesn’t know politics enough and how it spins…..this act am sorry to say, Sir, is petty and not right coming from an elder and our leader like yourself.





“Your Excellency, no matter what happens, Kwankwaso was a former Governor, Minister of the federal Republic and a former deputy speaker of the National assembly and was a Distinguished Senator of the Federation….and today a major political actor in the Federation from Kano State…





“Sir, RMK was also through divine timing and design happened to be your former boss as Governor when you were his deputy Governor and SA as Minister.





“HE, this act is sending the wrong message and sadly will come back to hunt us as a party and Government, just imagine how I will feel if I see this happening to HE AU Ganduje after he leaves office.





“For the record, we fought SLS for his disrespect for the position, age and status of HE AU Ganduje in Kano.





“I will urge HE to pls take the moral position of an elder and leader ….having won the bitter war between him and RMK, got all he wanted in his life most of which was with RMK and as Allah wished it the coveted price of Governorship was despite and irrespective of RMK….that to me was the greatest win.





“As a younger Next generation leader, whenever Allah wishes and gives us the space to serve, we will certainty tolerate any actor under our leadership disrespecting any of our leaders and elders …be it RMK or Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and certainly and especially HE AU Ganduje.





“Let’s learn that from you as our elders today, so that we can practice it tomorrow…not the other way round please.”





Magaji argued that the governor is in a bad company that ill-advised him.





During the rally, two former gubernatorial candidates in Kano State as well as ‘150,000’ of others from different political parties decamped to the ruling APC in the State.





