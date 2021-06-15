FRSC Lagos Sector Commander Losses Father

Published:

Mr Segun Ogungbemide, the Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Commander losses his father Pastor Benjamin Adesola Olugbemide on Saturday June 12.





According to the family, Pastor Olugbemide passed on to Glory after a brief illness at his Ibadan residence on Saturday.





He was born September 23, 1940, from Ogungbemide's family in Owo, Ondo State. He died at the age of 80 years.





He served in various capacities and locations all over Nigeria as Pastor in the Apostolic Church fold, especially in the Northern part of the country.





He is a man that devoted a larger part of his life to serving God.





The sector commander, said he was a Fearless God's General who despite the Security challenges in Zamfara State stayed back to propagate the gospel, until his retirement few years ago.





He is survived by his lovely wife, Deaconess Afolasade Olugbemide, children amongst who is the Sector Commander FRSC Lagos Sector Command Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide and Grandchildren.

