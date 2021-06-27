Former Transcorp MD Valentine Ozigbo Wins Anambra PDP Guber Ticket

Published:

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the former Managing Director of Transcorp Plc, has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Ozigbo polled 62 votes to defeat other aspirants. Votes of other aspirants were Obiora Okonkwo -58, Senator Uche Ekwunife -44, Winston Use – 12, Chris Azubogu -10, Godwin Maduka -5 and Genevieve Ekwochi -3....

The result was announced by the Chairman of the electoral Committee and Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu

Share This