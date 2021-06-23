Football Legends, Nollywood Giants,Popular Musicians,Confirm Their Participation In This Weekend's ACTDF Talent Hunt In Bauchi

Published:

The African Children's Talent Discovery Foundation’s (ACTDF) talent hunt and mentoring programme holding between 26th and 27th in Bauchi has continued to receive huge endorsement from Nigerian and other African celebrities.

The Engr. Noah Dallaji Legacy Project, billed to discover footballing talents between ages 16 and 18 who would be mentored by big names in Nigeria’s soccer history, has received the full endorsement of international and national celebrities.

Amongst those who have confirmed their presence in Bauchi from June 26 are Emmanuel Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Eguavoen, Tijani Babangida, Garba Lawal, Austine Eguavon, El Hadji Diouf of Senegal, Stephen Appiah of Ghana and Lomana Lualua of Congo Democratic Republic.

Apart from these sporting giants, participants will also have the chance to run shoulders with superstars like Peter P Square, Kaffy, Ricardo Banks, Bolanle Ninalowo and many more."

The city of Bauchi is already bustling with expection as these legends would soon be stepping into town for the epoch-making event.

Chairman, Planning Committee, Daniel Amokachi and ACTDF Ambassador, Tijani Babangida, have affirmed that the ACTDF TALENT Hunt would help the youths develop their talents and launch them into a fulfilled life.









