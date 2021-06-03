Five Killed In Osun Multiple Armed Bank Robberies

Published:

Some armed men yesterday struck in Ikire and Apomu, Irewole and Isokan local government areas of Osun State, killing five persons in Ikire after attacking two new generation banks and a police station.

It was gathered that the armed robbers had earlier robbed a bank in Apomu town around 5:00 p.m. before proceeding to Ikire where they killed three persons at a commercial bank’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Two other persons were said the have been killed in the community during the sporadic shooting. The police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, while confirming the incident said she cannot confirm the casualty figure, but the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, is already at the scene of the incident.

A resident of Ikire, who simply identified himself as Sola, said: “The robbers came into the community around 5:55 p.m. and were shooting. I don’t know maybe they were able to enter the bank and cart away money but I am sure that some persons were killed.”

