FG Berates Twitter Over Delete Of Buhari's " Hate Tweet "

Published:

The Federal Government has expressed discontent with Twitter after the social media site deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet that spoke of treating people in the “language they understand.”





Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who reacted questioned the role of Twitter in the secessionist agitation in the South-East





He alleged that the role of Twitter in Nigeria is suspect, noting that the social media platform also backed opponents of government during the #EndSARS protests.





The Information Minister said “Twitter may have its own rules, it’s not the universal rule. If Mr. President, anywhere in the world feels very bad and concern about a situation, he is free to express such views. Now, we should stop comparing apples with oranges. If an organisation is proscribed, it is different from any other which is not proscribed.





“Two, any organisation that gives directives to its members, to attack police stations, to kill policemen, to attack correctional centres, to kill warders, and you are now saying that Mr. President does not have the right to express his dismay and anger about that? We are the ones guilty of double standards. I don’t see anywhere in the world where an organisation, a person will stay somewhere outside Nigeria, and will direct his members to attack the symbols of authority, the police, the military, especially when that organisation has been proscribed. By whatever name, you can’t justify giving orders to kill policemen or to kill anybody you do not agree with.”

Share This