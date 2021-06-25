FG Approves Nigeria Law School Campus ,Port Harcourt





An elated Gov. Wike said it was gratifying that the Council of Legal Education and the Attorney General of the Federation have graciously given approval to Rivers State government to assist in the establishment of a Law School in Port Harcourt, an offer which was initially rejected by the immediate past administration of the State.





The governor commended the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN:

“This is devoid of any political affiliation. I must commend him for this show of sportsmanship, for this show of leadership because at the end of the day, it is Nigerians and Rivers people that will benefit from the establishment of this campus in Port Harcourt.”





Gov. Wike explained that construction work had already commenced at the site approved by the government. According to him, the campus will be ready in the next six months and the Certificate of Occupancy for the school was ready.





Gov. Wike revealed that some corporate bodies, including banks have expressed readiness to build hostels and library in the campus, pending the approval of the authority of the Nigerian Law School.





He then urged the Nigerian Law School management to graciously immortalise the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for the Federation, Justice Nabo Bekinbo Graham-Douglas, SAN by naming the Port Harcourt campus after him.





Professor Chiroma,in his address said the process for the establishment of campus in started on 4th June in Yenagoa when Governor Wike threw a challenge that if given an opportunity, Rivers State was ready to construct and deliver a new campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt within six months.





He explained that afterwards, the Council of Legal Education met and unanimously agreed to accede to the request of the Rivers State government and this was also endorsed by the AGF.





AGF Malami in the letter to Gov. Wike which was read by Professor Chiroma, said“I am delighted to convey to you the acceptance of your offer by the Council of Legal Education at its meeting held on 18th June 2021. A copy of the approval letter and a draft Memorandum of Understanding to guide or govern the conduct of the partnership project is hereby forwarded to you for your kind consideration and further action"





Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, said the Law School campus in Port Harcourt will stand out as one of the most iconic achievement of the Wike administration.





The Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, Former President of the NBA, Onueze C.J Okocha, SAN and Chairman, NBA, Port Harcourt branch, Prince Nyekwere all applauded the approval and stated that the Rivers Campus, on completion, will be the best in the country.





Source: Ovation