Femi Falana, Aregbesola ,David Egwu ,Others Bag West African Union University Institute Honorary Doctorate

The West African Union University Institute (WAUU), Cotonou in Republic of Benin on Saturday 19th of June, 2021 conferred honorary Doctorate on some Nigerians and Other Africans

During the ceremony some eminent personalities from Nigeria and Republic of Benin were awarded with Honorary Doctorate Degrees including some first class traditional rulers, Politicians, successful entrepreneurs and legal Giants.

Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, bagged Honorary Degree of Doctor of Civil Right Advocacy & Justice Administration, Rauf Aregbesola Federal Minister of Interior of Nigeria was conferred with Doctor of Strategic Development, Amb. David James Egwu, Co-Founder of Africa Advancement Forum received the Honorary Degree of Doctor of business Management.

Other honorary awardees imcluded; the Olowo of Owo Kingdom from Nigeria, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III who was conferred The Doctor of Public Administration; King Abdou Nouhou III of Lokossa in Benin Republic who bagged The Doctor of Public Administration; the First Class Emir of Machina from Yobe state, Nigeria HRM Alhaji Bashir Albishir Bukar was awarded The Doctor of Public Administration, as well as the Emir of Awe, HRH Alhaji (Dr) Isa Abubakar Umar II, who was also awarded The Doctor of Public Administration.

