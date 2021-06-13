Exclusive: T B Joshua's Burial Fixed For July 9th 2021

Published:

Two weeks after his passing on , the body of the founder of Synagogue of All Nations Ministry Pastor T B Joshua will be laid to rest on July 9th

CKN News exclusive investigation revealed that the burial has been slated for Friday, July 9, 2021 in Lagos.

The decision was arrived at by the family after a rescheduled meeting on Friday that was attended by both his nuclear and extended families, the Church's leadership and representatives of the traditional leaders of his home town of Arigidi-Akoko in Ondo State.

Though details are still sketchy as at press time, but CKN News learnt from a close source that funeral activities will begin from July 5.

Joshua died in Lagos on Sunday at the age of 57.

Speaking on the incident recently, an uncle of the deceased, Alhaji Salisu Musa, said the burial date had not been decided by the family.

He said, “We (family members) have just arrived in Lagos; we are to hold a meeting to decide on the burial arrangement. As soon as we meet and decide, we shall let you know. “

Recall that the monarch of the hometown of the deceased, Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, had appealed that the late SCOAN founder be buried in Arigidi Akoko.

Meanwhile, the monarch of Ibaram Akoko, Oba Olusegun Atibioke, has called on the Ondo State Government to consider immortalising the late cleric by naming an institution in the state after Joshua.

He also urged Balogun family to bury the late pastor in his hometown.

Also, a source in Arigidi Akoko also said that residents of the community organised a procession round the town on Tuesday to honour the departed pastor.

“All markets and shops still remain shut, while town service buses were not on the road,” the source said.

Senate observes one minute silence

In a related development, the Senate on Tuesday observed a minute silence in honour of Joshua.

The Deputy Leader of the Senate, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, who is also the Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, drew the attention of his colleagues to the death of the late prophet.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, prayed for the repose of the soul of the late prophet.

The Senate President said, “Let me condole the family of TB Joshua, and also say that our country and Nigerian leaders across all levels need prayers.

