Emir of Ilorin Reiterates Arming The FRSC During ZCO Oladele's Visit

Published: June 03, 2021


 The Emir of Ilorin, and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs ,  His Royal Highness, Alhaji  (Dr.) Sulu Gambari, CFR , has reiterated the need for the Federal Government to arm officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps,  to defend themselves  against criminal elements, whenever on patrol.

The Emir made the remarks while receiving in his palace at Ilorin the   new Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps  Zone RS8 Command with headquarters in Ilorin, Assistant Corps Marshal Clement O. Oladele, psc .

The Emir relayed his initial encounter with the FRSC during an incident he had in the early 1990's after the establishment of the FRSC, where he encountered operatives of the Corps on patrol near the School of Survey  , Oyo  town along  the Ogbomosho - Oyo road. 

The Royal Father applauded the swift response and professionalism displayed by the FRSC team on that day, noting that  in the course of interacting with the FRSC Officials he learnt they deal with all manners of motorists both  friendly and harmful, which exposes them to dangers.

The Emir said since then he has been campaining for the Federal Government to arm the FRSC Marshals on patrol to ensure their protection 

He thereafter reiterated that arming the FRSC now is even more appropriate considering the level of insecurity across some sections of the county.

Earlier the new Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS8 Command HQ  , Assistant Corps Marshal  Clement Oladele psc commended the Royal Father for his support to highway safety in the country and solicited the Royal Father's blessings and support to make highways safer in Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti States where he superitents road safety activities.

Oladele before his new appointment was the immediate past Commandant of the prestigious FRSC Academy in Enugu State.


