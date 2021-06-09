EFCC Operatives Beat Up NBA Chairman

Published:

Security operatives in Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have allegedly beaten up the Makurdi branch chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Barrister Justin Gbagir.

Gbagir is currently receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).





Speaking with reporters at the hospital, Gbagir said trouble started when he went to the EFCC office after receiving a telephone call that one of his female colleagues, Barrister Aver Shima, was being held by the EFCC.



“Yesterday, Tuesday 8/6/2021 at about 6:59pm, Benue State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa Esq, called to intimate me that our colleague who is also the Branch Treasurer was detained by the EFCC.



“On further inquiry, I found that our colleague was detained on allegation that she gave legal advise to the Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) upon which the latter signed a document which is subject of investigation by EFCC.

“Our said colleague is a law officer with Benue State Ministry of Justice and assigned to offer official legal services to SUBEB. She also Chairs one of the Rent Tribunal Panels.”



He said that on getting to the EFCC office, he met stiff opposition from the security operatives at the gate who also threatened to gun him down.

He said this made him and few other colleagues, including the State Director of Public Prosecution, to move across the road in front of Royal Choice Inn, a hotel directly opposite EFCC office.



Share This