EFCC Arrests 36 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 36 suspected internet fraudsters in some parts of Lagos State.

The suspects are: Segun Abiola, Gabriel Ebube, Amoo Tunmise, Anidugbe Mofoluwatu, Victor Enuesike, Precious Godwin, Oluwaseun Afolabi, Tolulope Amos, Jane Egonu and Precious Anizoba.

Others are: Abayomi Timileyin Olanrewaju, Adekunle Dipo Oshunsanya, Tang Jude, Ejobi Peter Prince, Kuti Adebayo, Fagbemi Micheal, Salau Oluwasegun, Bellow Adebayo Azeez, Lanre Awoniyi David, Damilare Kehinde Sikiru, Jayesimi and Samson Ismaila.

Others are Daniel Williams Udoh, Prince Chigozirim Emezue, Raheem Sodiq, Lucky Godday, Ismali Akintayo Abiodun, Christian Chidera, Ezekiel William Ephagba, Collins Ahunobi Ndubuisi, Peter Odiegwu, Ojo Oluwadamilare, Abayomi Ademola, Otor Isaac Junior, Temitope Aiyelabowo, Daniel Oluwafemi and Chukwuebuka Iroulo.

They were arrested in different sting operations by EFCC operatives at Eastern Gorilla, Eko-Atlantic, Lagos on May 7, 2021; Alogba Estate, Ebute, Ikorodu, Lagos on May 19, 2021 and United Estate Sangotedo, Lagos on May 21, 2021, following credible intelligence about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include cars, passports, laptops and mobile computers.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded

