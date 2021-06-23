Ebonyi Loses Another Commissioner, Second In One Month

Published:

Ebonyi State Government has confirmed the death of one of its Commissioners

The State Governor, David Umahi, confirmed the death of the State Commissioner for Infrastructural Development, Hon Fidelis Nweze Kings, making it the second death in the last month.

Nweze died barely one month after the state commissioner for housing passed on.

According to the governor, Nweze died on Tuesday morning at the Turkish Hospital Abuja after he sustained injuries in an auto crash earlier in the week.

