DSS Invites Sheik Gumi Over Comments

The State Security Service, also known as the Department of State Services (DSS) has invited controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, for questioning.

The VOA Hausa reported the DSS invitation, days after a controversy between Gumi and the Nigerian Army.

Speaking on an interview on ARISE Television on Wednesday, Gumi had alleged that security agents played a role in the insecurity plaguing Nigeria by collaborating with the bandits who engage in killing and kidnapping for ransom.

The Nigerian Army had replied to Gumi, same day saying his statement is both sad and unfortunate.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, had said that “the sweeping allegation peddled by the scholar is not only sad and unfortunate, but a calculated attempt to denigrate the Nigerian military and undermine the sacrifices of our patriotic troops, who are working tirelessly to restore peace and stability across the country.

“It is essential to remind ourselves that these same military, being accused of connivance, are the ones who recently put their lives on the line to rescue abductees of the Government Secondary School, Birnin Yawuri from kidnappers.

“While the army will not attempt to excuse the possibility of black sheep amongst its fold, it must be stated unambiguously that it will not condone any form of sabotage or aiding and assisting the enemy by any personnel, as provisions for dealing decisively with such acts are crystallised in Section 45 (1) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A 20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“It must also be pointed out, that while the military is very much receptive to constructive criticism, it should not be perceived as a gateway for derogatory comments that have the potential to embolden criminals. It is also necessary to reiterate that patriotism must be taken to a trajectory where subversive conversations on the state are brought to the barest minimum.

“Opinion leaders are enjoined to demonstrate patriotism in building the peace, rather than being agents of distabilisation, thereby aggravating the current security challenges facing the nation.”

Gumi is known for making controversial statements regarding bandits and killer herdsmen.

On Wednesday, he had described bandits and killer herdsmen’s atrocities as “a tribal war,” accusing the government of taking sides.

“What you call banditry when you cross to the other side, you find out Nigeria is fighting a tribal war,” he explained.





