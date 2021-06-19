Dino Warns Car Dealer Over Debt Allegation

Published:

Former Kogi West lawmaker, Dino Melaye has threatened to sue a car dealer, who alleged that he was still owing for a vehicle he supposedly bought from them in 2019.

Via its Instagram Stories on Thursday, the car dealer, Unique Motors had shared a photo of Melaye standing by a luxury vehicle and captioned it, “We just wanna be paid balance of this car since 2019. Is it too much to ask @dinomelaye?”

Melaye had recently shown off Rolls Royce on Instagram telling his followers that they were free to “yab him” but he would enjoy his life.

Reacting to the message from the car dealer, Melaye said, “No be only unique motor! If l am really owing you, you know what to do. Abi na social media you sell the imaginary car? All of una wey dey use my name promote your obscure business...God know una address ooo. But for this unique nonsense, my lawyers go reach you. You dial trouble.”(sic)

Share This