Dayo Olomu Sets To Release New Book, ‘The Premium Leader

Dayo Olomu, leadership trainer and the best-selling author of You Got the Power is now set to release his new book on leadership, THE PREMIUM LEADER: Leadership Attributes and Strategies for Today's Volatile World. The 290-page book will be launched on Friday 25 June 2021.

Dayo Olomu said: “This is a work of research that has taken me 5 years to publish. There is no gainsaying the fact that the elongated period has also been subjected to the brutal vagaries of the ever-changing world that we inhabit. No less so is the current pandemic with its attendant lockdowns and global meltdowns, forcing us to live as we have not experienced before. It is the more reason that the publication of a book purveying functional approaches to the volatilities, uncertainties, complexities, and ambiguities of our times has become so expedient. I have published this book, but even of more importance to me is getting it to the desired hands and the reading populace. The more the message is spread, the more people will get to hear about it and the more people we would likely reach.”

One important strand of leadership that Olomu has brought to the table that needs mentioning is the reason he wrote the book. It was out of a compelling desire to not just contribute to the body of knowledge and leadership discourse, but from a knowledgeable base that the American and British voices on the subject have not been effectively captured.

His thinking was that the western perspectives of leadership cannot be a one-size-fits-all for solving African's problems, nor the only template for grooming their next generation of leaders. You can't begrudge him for wanting to have his say and bring an overlooked perspective.

By putting his voice out there, not only has he provided an equally authentic pathway about leadership, but also positioned himself as a representative of the often-neglected constituency. His should be a voice that they can readily and proudly relate to and one that makes others find theirs.

Notes to editors

1. The Premium Leader is published in the United Kingdom by Dayo Olomu Publishing.

2. Distributed in the UK, Europe and globally via the BookVAULT and BookGLOBAL platforms of UK’s veritable books printers and marketing facilitator, PrintOnDemand-Worldwide

3. All editorials, design and layout services provided in consultancy by Infomediaworks Limited, a consortium of information brokers providing services in publishing, knowledge & information management (KIM).

4. Among others, the following top UK and European outlets already stocked The Premium Leader:

Short profile of the Author - Dayo Olomu





Dayo Olomu, Chair, CIPD South London; Chair, Black on Board Community, UK and Board Member at Southwark Diocesan Board of Education is a renowned international motivational speaker, learning and development consultant, human capital development expert, corporate trainer, business mentor, executive coach, award winning event host, bestselling author, mindfulness enthusiast and mental health champion and keynote speaker.





A holder of 165 awards in 25 categories, he holds an honours degree in Business Information Systems, MSc in Human Resources and an honorary doctorate. He has a Diploma in Coaching, an Advance Certificate in Public Relations, an Advance Professional Certificate in Strategic Leader and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Further Education. He is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD), Fellow of the Institute of Information Management Africa (IIM) and Member, International Leadership Association.





An abiding passion for making a positive difference in the world, developing people, empowering women and youths, supporting entrepreneurs, transforming businesses, coaching leaders and helping clients to achieve extra ordinary result gets him out of bed every morning.





A long suffering Arsenal fan, his varied outside interests apart from work, include long distance walking, running the marathon, fire walking, board-breaking, bar-bending, mountain climbing and skydiving which he does to raise money for charities in Africa and United Kingdom. His long term goal is space travel - nothing will compare to seeing the earth from space.

