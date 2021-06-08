AIT , Raypower FM Suspend Use Of Twitter,To Challenge NBC's Directive In Court

Published:

Daar Communications Plc ,operators of AIT and Raypower FM says it will challenge the NBC directive asking media houses not to source its news contents from Twitter.

The media group stated that though it is abiding by NBC's instruction on Broadcasting organisations to stop the use of Twitter handles ,such directive will be challenged once the courts resume

Daar Communications in a press statement pushed out on Monday stated that the ban is an Infringement on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians on freedom of expression

