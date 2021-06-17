Cristiano Ronaldo Rejects Cocacola At Euro2021

Published:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s removal of two Coca-Cola bottles during the press conference at the Euros has coincided with a $4bn fall in the share price of the drinks giant.

Ronaldo followed it by holding up bottle of water before declaring in Portuguese: “Agua!”, appearing to encourage people to choose that instead.

While it's not expected to do any lasting damage, Coca-Cola’s share price dropped by 1.6%, from $56.10 to $55.22, almost immediately after Ronaldo’s gesture. The market value of Coca-Cola went from $242bn to $238bn – a drop of $4bn.

Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, replied on Tuesday with a statement that said “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” with different “tastes and needs”

