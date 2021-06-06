Controversy Trails Rumoured Death Of Pastor T B Joshua

Published:

Controversies have continued to trail the true status of the health of Pastor Temitope Joshua

While some social media reports had it that the highly respected founder of Synagogue of All Nations Church is dead, former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode who claimed to be a friend of the man of God said the Prophet is alive.

Pastor Joshua who would be 58 on June 12th 2021 recently in a sermon said he will not celebrate his birthday due to the situation of things in the country .

No word yet from his Ministry Headquarters located at Idimu area of Lagos State

