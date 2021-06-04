Catholic Church Bans Father Mbaka From Making Comments On Politics

Published:

The Catholic church has banned Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), from commenting on partisan politics.

In a letter to Mbaka, Callistus Onaga, Catholic bishop of Enugu diocese, also converted the adoration ministry to chaplaincy.

Unlike in the past where Mbaka solely oversees the activities of the ministry as its spiritual director, making it chaplaincy brings it under the control of the Enugu diocese and gives the bishop the power to appoint a chaplain to oversee its operations.

Although the bishop said Mbaka still leads the chaplaincy, he added that he (bishop) can appoint any ministerial officer “to assist the chaplains to oversee the pastoral activities of the ministry.”

The Catholic priest made the announcement in a notice on Tuesday morning, May 11. The ministry sent a statement to its members that Father Mbaka was proceeding on a one-month private prayer retreat.

The controversial cleric said the Catholic church leadership told him he would remain indoors for a period of one month to enable him to pray and meditate over his activities. The Catholic leadership had summoned Mbaka over his recent comments concerning Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and his connection to the presidency.

Meanwhile, Father Mbaka has apologised and begged the Catholic Church to forgive him over his mistakes in recent times.

The controversial clergyman has been in the news following his spate with the presidency.

The issue escalated when supporters of the cleric attacked the official residence of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese over the rumour of his (Mbaka’s) disappearance. However, Mbaka during a sermon on Sunday, May 9, pleaded with Callistus Onaga, bishop of Enugu Diocese, to forgive him and his followers for their actions.

