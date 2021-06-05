Published:

BUHARI’S TWITTER BAN..By Segun Showunmi

Please do not make our country a Pyrrhia in a globalized world.

Leaders do not act irrationally, especially when the action can be linked to a minor slight that could easily be overlooked.

In the first instance, Twitter didn’t force you to put out the tweet you put out. You did that all by yourself.

In the second place, the responsible organizations of the world will not sit by and watch any nation insinuate that what was a horrible memory that the world would rather forget (the Nigerian Civil War) is being glamorized by the president of a country where the event took place.

Twitter did not ban you; it merely deleted that tweet they consider unacceptable by their house rule. A rule they make all by themselves.

How did that require a ban from the country still beats me. They sometimes delete stuff from everyone now and then, including the former president of America, a country that houses them, without as much as a ban.

Perhaps a little summary will help you know why we could quickly become a pyrrhic for the world that is so flat that everyone sees and knows what others are doing, thanks to social media.

Here’s a summary of the Twitter statistics you need to know in 2021:

1. There are 192 million daily active users on Twitter.

2. 63 percent of all Twitter users worldwide are between 35 and 65.

3. The ratio of female to male Twitter users is roughly one to two: 34 percent female and 66 percent male.

4. The average session on Twitter is 3.39 minutes.

5. There were 11.7 million downloads of Twitter on the App Store in the first quarter of 2019.

6. 75 percent of B2B businesses market their products and/or services on Twitter.

7. 500 million tweets are sent out per day.

8. More than 20 percent of all US internet users access Twitter at least once per month.

9. The “Face With Tears of Joy” emoji is the most popular emoji on Twitter and has been used more than two billion times.

10. 40 percent of Twitter users carried out a purchase after seeing it on Twitter.

Now you have allowed Facebook, with a global audience of 2.6billion, to weigh in on the issue because of the undue emotional response and reaction to something your handlers ought to tell you is not that important.

If you don’t know, let me tell you straight up that a large percentage of your cabinet members, your party members, and most Nigerians disagree with you on this action.

You will do well to get your diplomatic experts to work on a face-saving way out of this mess you have created or perhaps was created for you. If you did not create it yourself, please fire whoever led you to this course of action.

Mr. President, fix this. It is disgraceful for a nation to give an order it has limited capability to enforce. Stop disgracing us.

Thank you.

