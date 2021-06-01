Buhari's Achievements Are Unbeatable...Lai Mohammed

Published:

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed has stated that insecurity in Nigeria will not define the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the comment on Tuesday at a press conference on the mid-term anniversary of Buhari’s second tenure.

Mohammed said though more attention has been given to insecurity, the challenge will not overshadow the successes of the Nigerian leader.

“President Buhari’s legacy is assured, and will be defined by his massive achievements in office.”

He said the roads, rails, bridges, mass housing, port development, improvement in power supply and other infrastructural development will last for generations, propel economic growth and national development.

The government spokesman declared that never in the history of Nigeria has any administration done so much with so little.

The minister recalled that when Buhari assumed office in 2015, the price of crude oil dropped drastically.

“It is, therefore, monumental that this administration has achieved so much despite the paucity of fund”, he said.





